Bonus scommesse online, c’è solo l’imbarazzo della scelta!Valanga Jof di Montasio : morti due alpinisti in FriuliKnockout City: uno sguardo allo sviluppo e alle originiLe divise della Ligue 1 Uber Eats arrivano in Captain Tsubasa: Rise ...RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE: RIVELATA LA DEMOGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle modalità Sumo classicheDestiny 2 - Ritornano i Giochi dei GuardianiDays Gone arriva su PC a maggioAnnunciato F1 2021ASUS ROG annuncia il nuovo ROG Keris

Yadea Launches Brand Globally to Electrify Your Life

MUNICH, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading two-wheel electric vehicle Brand, Yadea Technology Group ...

zazoom
Commenta
Yadea Launches Brand Globally to "Electrify Your Life" (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) MUNICH, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Leading two-wheel electric vehicle Brand, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), has kicked off the "Era of Green" with the global release of its exciting product matrix, which includes electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bikes and electric kick scooters. The announcement was made during Yadea's global press conference themed "Electrify Your Life" held on April 15, where the company also shed light on how environmentalism and low-carbon travel are revolutionizing personal mobility worldwide. Since its inception, Yadea has remained committed to its vision of a new green travel Lifestyle, and has pioneered upgrades in the field of urban transportation. In line with the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yadea Launches

Yadea Launches the Champion 2.0 Series of E - Scooters, Further Empowering Green Travel

After more than 20 years of rapid development, Yadea has now become a premium, two - wheel e - vehicle manufacturing enterprise. With integrated research and development, production and sales of ...

Yadea Launches the Champion 2.0 Series of E - Scooters, Further Empowering Green Travel

After more than 20 years of rapid development, Yadea has now become a premium, two - wheel e - vehicle manufacturing enterprise. With integrated research and development, production and sales of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yadea Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yadea Launches Yadea Launches Brand Globally Electrify