Arc XP releases new state-of-the-art eCommerce experience

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc XP today announces the launch of its state-of-the-art ...

Arc XP releases new state-of-the-art eCommerce experience

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Arc XP today announces the launch of its state-of-the-art eCommerce platform, Arc Commerce, which equips brand marketers with the tools and capabilities to build deeper relationships with consumers through brand storytelling and drive omnichannel revenue goals. The Golden state Warriors and the Chase Center will be the first customer to leverage Arc Commerce to launch a new hospitality marketplace called SuiteXchange. "Brands today see the value in high-quality, consistent storytelling as a way to form deeper connections with their customers. With that in mind, Arc has married rich content creation tools with robust eCommerce capabilities, tapping into an unmet, yet increasing demand from retailers looking for one solution to power the full suite of marketing and business ...
