upGrad records an Annual Revenue Run Rate of USD 165 Million (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Forecasts 25% Revenue growth & profitability in the next Quarter BANGALORE, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

upGrad, South Asia's largest higher edtech, today announced that it has crossed the milestone of USD 14 Million a month and achieved an Annual Revenue Run Rate (ARR) of USD 165 Million. The edtech major now targets 25% Revenue growth in the next quarter (April-May-June) with profitability in sight. Ronnie Screwvala said, "It's been a tough Covid year. I know many have said 2020 was a break-out year for edtech, but on the contrary, I can clearly see Higher Education hitting its massive inflection point once the pandemic settles down.  Most of us are wondering what will 'change' post the pandemic, but at upGrad we are ...
