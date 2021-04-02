Realty ONE Group Marks Impressive First Quarter (Di venerdì 2 aprile 2021) The UNBrokerage Continues to Break Sales Records, Being Named an Entrepreneur Fastest Growing Franchise, While Focusing on Opening Doors Internationally LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand, has been named again ONE of real estate's fastest-growing franchisors as evident by its First Quarter 2021 initiatives, sales and recruiting numbers. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, is crushing its franchise sales goals, selling a record 86 franchises in 2020, despite the pandemic, and 25 offices already in the First three months of this year. "We're ONE of the most ambitious companies in the industry and we're celebrating 16 years of sharing our COOLTURE, brand and unique business model with more and more people every day," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
