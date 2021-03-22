Helix Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) TSX-V Symbol: HELX VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the "Company" or "Helix") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-Brokered Private Placement of up to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$1.50 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
