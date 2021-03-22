Helix Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) TSX-V Symbol: HELX VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ -Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the "Company" or "") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-of up to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$1.50 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000 (the ""). Theis subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The securities issued in connection with thewill be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from theto ...