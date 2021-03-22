Superare la fatica da quarantenaNecromunda: Hired Gun - Reveal TrailerPAYDAY 3 arriverà nel 2023PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: LA BATTAGLIA DI NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHRedmi Note 10 Pro sta arrivando!Microsoft Flight Simulator: Raddoppio delle prestazioni con un ...L’impatto della tecnologia sull’industria della finanzaSony e RTS hanno annunciato l'acquisizione di Evolution Championship ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, l’espansione L’Ira dei Druidi arriva il 29 ...SCARLET NEXUS sarà disponibile a giugno

Helix Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX-V Symbol: HELX VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the ...

TSX-V Symbol: HELX VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the "Company" or "Helix") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-Brokered Private Placement of up to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$1.50 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to ...
Helix Announces Non - Brokered Private Placement

ABOUT HELIX Helix is a blockchain application and technologies developer, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX Venture: HELX). Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.

Helix Seeks to Expand Blockchain Business and Announces Non - Binding Memorandum of Understanding WIth Cryptocurrency Brokerage Company ...

Helix Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX-V Symbol: HELX  VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the "Company" or "Helix") is pleased to announce that it ...

