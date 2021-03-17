DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Parte 2 disponibile domaniNVIDIA - Integrazione con DLSS per l’UE4 e Crysis Remastered Human Fall Flat Mobile si aggiorna con due nuovi livelliRed Dead Online: Ricompense doppie per le missioni Free RoamSony HT-S40R: Audio home cinema surround a tutta potenzaSony presenta SRS-XB13: uno speaker ultracompatto e potenteRecovery plan, le schede di Draghi sono quelle del Conte 2!Muore a 14 anni poco prima della DAD : Un malore improvviso!Moet et Chandon, sinonimo di champagnePRESENTATO IL CAMPIONATO FERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2021

ArcelorMittal launches XCarb | signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steel

Our launch of XCarb today brings the full breadth of our decarbonisation activity together under a ...

ArcelorMittal launches XCarb , signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steel (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) "Our launch of XCarb today brings the full breadth of our decarbonisation activity together under a single umbrella brand. It aims to demonstrate to stakeholders the diverse range of initiatives we ...
To be eligible for funding, companies will have to be developing technologies which support ArcelorMittal on its journey to decarbonise. The technology also needs to be commercially scalable. For ...
Groundbreaking ‘XCarb™ green steel certificates’ offering customers Scope 3 emissions reductions‘XCarb™ recycled and renewably produced’ pioneering customer product with CO2 as low as ...

ArcelorMittal Launches ‘Green Steel’ Carbon Offset Program

ArcelorMittal SA is offering certificates that allow customers to reduce their carbon footprint through the steel giant’s own emission cutting projects.
