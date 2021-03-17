ArcelorMittal launches XCarb , signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steel (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) "Our launch of XCarb today brings the full breadth of our decarbonisation activity together under a single umbrella brand. It aims to demonstrate to stakeholders the diverse range of initiatives we ... Leggi su padovanews
ArcelorMittal launches XCarb , signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steelTo be eligible for funding, companies will have to be developing technologies which support ArcelorMittal on its journey to decarbonise. The technology also needs to be commercially scalable. For ...
ArcelorMittal launches XCarb™, signalling its commitment to producing carbon neutral steelGroundbreaking ‘XCarb™ green steel certificates’ offering customers Scope 3 emissions reductions‘XCarb™ recycled and renewably produced’ pioneering customer product with CO2 as low as ...
ArcelorMittal Launches ‘Green Steel’ Carbon Offset ProgramArcelorMittal SA is offering certificates that allow customers to reduce their carbon footprint through the steel giant’s own emission cutting projects.
