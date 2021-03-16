Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile' s SA 5G Network

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the world's largest-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by, one of the largestoperators in, to expand its MAGEN® CBC (Mass Alert Geo Emergency NotificationsCenter) to support its SA 5G. The MAGEN® CBC is used by the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR) to alert citizens in time critical emergencies e.g. typhoons, floods, earthquakes and major fires.deployed's CBC in 2015 together with 2 other ...