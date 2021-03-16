Mozambico: A Cabo Delgado sono stati brutalmente assassinati anche ...Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLEDOverwatch assapora NVIDIA Reflex e il risultato è notevoleMSI: laptop a condizioni davvero speciali per la festa PapàLittle Nightmares II a venduto 1 milione di copieCrash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time recensione PS5 Stati Uniti, Biden : somministrate 100 milioni di dosiCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...

Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile' s SA 5G Network

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltick, the world's largest Cell Broadcast-based products ...

 Celltick, the world's largest Cell Broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile, one of the largest Mobile operators in Taiwan, to expand its MAGEN® CBC (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications Cell Broadcast Center) to support its SA 5G Network. The MAGEN® CBC is used by the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR) to alert citizens in time critical emergencies e.g. typhoons, floods, earthquakes and major fires. Taiwan Mobile deployed Celltick's CBC in 2015 together with 2 other ...
