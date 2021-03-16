Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile's SA 5G Network (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Celltick, the world's largest Cell Broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile, one of the largest Mobile operators in Taiwan, to expand its MAGEN® CBC (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications Cell Broadcast Center) to support its SA 5G Network. The MAGEN® CBC is used by the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR) to alert citizens in time critical emergencies e.g. typhoons, floods, earthquakes and major fires. Taiwan Mobile deployed Celltick's CBC in 2015 together with 2 other ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
