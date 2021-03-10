Patto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambini

COVID | 1st vaccine drive - thru to open Fri

ROME, MAR 10 - Italy's first COVID vaccination drive - thru, run by the defence ministry, will open ...

COVID: 1st vaccine drive - thru to open Fri (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) ROME, MAR 10 - Italy's first COVID vaccination drive - thru, run by the defence ministry, will open Friday at a park in Milan. It will be the biggest vaccination hub placed at the government's disposal by the armed forces. The hub, in Trenno Park, is already active for testing and takes hundreds of swabs a day. One initial ...
Sputnik vaccine to be made in Italy, 1st in EU

Sputnik V is a COVID - 19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. A recent published in The Lancet indicated 91.6% efficacy without unusual side effects.
ROME, MAR 9 - The Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine is to be made in Italy, the first European Union country to do so, the Italo-Russian Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday. "An agreement has been si ...
