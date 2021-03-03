5 arrests over Reggio Calabria ballot rigging (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) Reggio Calabria, MAR 3 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested five people in connection with alleged ballot rigging at the local elections in September 2020 in Reggio Calabria. The five were placed ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
5 arrests over Reggio Calabria ballot riggingREGGIO CALABRIA, MAR 3 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested five people in connection with alleged ballot rigging at the local elections in September 2020 in Reggio Calabria. The five were placed ...
45 arrested in 2 'Ndrangheta opsThe probe which led to the arrests lasted over three years, police said. Both probes were coordinated by Italy's leading anti - 'Ndrangheta prosecutor, Nicola Gratteri. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest ...
3 arrested over facemask supply fraudROME, MAR 3 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested three people in Rome in a robe into suspected fraud in the supply of COVID facemasks in Italy. The three - Andelko Aleksic, former media businessman ...
