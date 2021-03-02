MotoGP: Will Franco Morbidelli 'suffer' from Valentino Rossi's arrival? (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Five days before the first MotoGP pre - season test gets underway, team Petronas SRT has finally been presented, complete with its two very strong riders, fellow Italians and good friends. The paths ... Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
MotoGP: Will Franco Morbidelli 'suffer' from Valentino Rossi's arrival?Five days before the first MotoGP pre - season test gets underway, team Petronas SRT has finally been presented, complete with ... The paths of Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi will cross as team - ...
MotoGP, Pol Espargaro: "It'll be memorable in Qatar with Honda"I'm as happy now as I was when I first came to MotoGP. I know it will be a complicated project and a long and difficult year, but starting out with Honda in Qatar is going to be really memorable for ...
Kallio rompe tibia e perone in una gara sul ghiaccio MotoGP Italy
MotoGP, Morbidelli: “Non mi sento il favorito, devo esserlo!”Il vice campione del mondo 2020 non si nasconde, sa di poter puntare in alto: “Ho grande fiducia sia dal punto di vista umano sia tecnico”. Sul rapporto con Rossi: “E’ un amico e un rivale, impossibil ...
Franco Morbidelli: «Con Valentino Rossi sarà gara vera, ma niente è più importante dell’amicizia»Il pilota della Yamaha Petronas vice-campione nel 2020 presenta la nuova stagione: «Non mi tiro indietro, sono qui per vincere» ...
