MotoGP | Will Franco Morbidelli ' suffer' from Valentino Rossi' s arrival?

Five days before the first MotoGP pre - season test gets underway, team Petronas SRT has finally been ...

MotoGP: Will Franco Morbidelli 'suffer' from Valentino Rossi's arrival? (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Five days before the first MotoGP pre - season test gets underway, team Petronas SRT has finally been presented, complete with its two very strong riders, fellow Italians and good friends. The paths ...
Five days before the first MotoGP pre - season test gets underway, team Petronas SRT has finally been presented, complete with ... The paths of Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi will cross as team - ...

MotoGP, Pol Espargaro: "It'll be memorable in Qatar with Honda"

I'm as happy now as I was when I first came to MotoGP. I know it will be a complicated project and a long and difficult year, but starting out with Honda in Qatar is going to be really memorable for ...
MotoGP, Morbidelli: “Non mi sento il favorito, devo esserlo!”

Il vice campione del mondo 2020 non si nasconde, sa di poter puntare in alto: “Ho grande fiducia sia dal punto di vista umano sia tecnico”. Sul rapporto con Rossi: “E’ un amico e un rivale, impossibil ...

Franco Morbidelli: «Con Valentino Rossi sarà gara vera, ma niente è più importante dell’amicizia»

Il pilota della Yamaha Petronas vice-campione nel 2020 presenta la nuova stagione: «Non mi tiro indietro, sono qui per vincere» ...
