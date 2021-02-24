Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg | Germany with SIGNA Real Estate

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 febbraio 2021) NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/Hospitality, the global lifestyle brand founded byMatsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce its continuing global expansion into the "Gate to the World,". "We are very happy to be workingin developing thein the great city of," stated Robert De Niro and ChefMatsuhisa, Founders ofHospitality. Theandwill be locatedin the, a project by, one of Europe's leading property companies. The ...