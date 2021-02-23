ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021), UAE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of, unveiled its innovatively designedof the, located at thesite. In addition to supporting the logistical needs of's fleet ahead of the global event, it will serve the public at District, the smart human-centric community that will become's physical legacy after the event concludes on 31 March 2022. Theis the world's first LEED Platinum certified and the region's first to incorporate on-grid wind turbine for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction ...