ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo ...

 ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, unveiled its innovatively designed Service Station of the Future, located at the Expo 2020 site.   In addition to supporting the logistical needs of Expo 2020's fleet ahead of the global event, it will serve the public at District 2020, the smart human-centric community that will become Expo's physical legacy after the event concludes on 31 March 2022. The Station is the world's first LEED Platinum certified and the region's first to incorporate on-grid wind turbine for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction ...
