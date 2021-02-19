Prestito con cessione del quinto della pensione: il focusIl finale di Che Dio ci aiuti 6 slitta causa Sanremo, I fan si ...DRAGON QUEST TACT ha superato i 3 milioni di downloadPaola Ansuini chi è la nuova portavoce di Mario DraghiMORTAL KOMBAT | Trailer di Debutto e Prossimamente al cinemaNuovo Trailer per Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster WorldGhostrunner - Disponibile una demo gratuita per consoleEA E CODEMASTERS NUOVA POTENZA PER I GIOCHI DI CORSE SPLATOON 3 IMBRATTERÀ TERRITORI INESPLORATI SU NINTENDO SWITCH NEL ...PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCH

The Last of Us Parte II | Homecoming e God of War Definitive Edition per PS5? Un falso canale YouTube sta creando trailer davvero realistici

The Last of Us Parte II | Homecoming e God of War Definitive Edition per PS5? Un falso canale YouTube sta creando trailer davvero realistici
Sebbene i fan di PlayStation 5 abbiano molto da giocare a causa della forte line-up di lancio della ...

The Last of Us Parte II: Homecoming e God of War Definitive Edition per PS5? Un falso canale YouTube sta creando trailer davvero realistici (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) Sebbene i fan di PlayStation 5 abbiano molto da giocare a causa della forte line-up di lancio della piattaforma e della retrocompatibilità, alcuni giocatori hanno già iniziato a guardare a ciò che riserva il futuro. Molti attendono con ansia Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West e il sequel di God of War. Tuttavia, alcuni fan sono entusiasti di progetti che non esistono nemmeno, come un gioco Uncharted per PS5 o il DLC di The Last of Us 2. Questa eccitazione ingiustificata è dovuta a una serie di falsi trailer che stanno comparendo online. I falsi trailer per PlayStation 5 provengono da un canale YouTube e sono ben fatti, imitando lo stile del canale YouTube di PlayStation. Se ciò non bastasse, nome e marchio del falso ...
The Last of Us Parte II: Homecoming e God of War Definitive Edition per PS5? Un falso canale YouTube sta creando trailer davvero realistici

Un falso canale YouTube sta creando trailer PS5 decisamente realistici, come quelli di The Last of Us Parte II: Homecoming e God of War Definitive Edition.

PlayStation Gear: arriva ufficialmente in Italia il negozio degli accessori PlayStation

A sorpresa Sony ha attivato ufficialmente in Italia PlayStation Gear, un negozio online nel quale è possibile trovare tutti gli accessori ufficiali PlayStation.. Un po' sorpresa, nelle scorse ore ...
