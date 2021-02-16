Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: l’aggiornamento introduce la nuova ...Terapie domiciliari Covid 19: il silenzio assordaVALORANT: in arrivo la nuova modalità Corsa alle armiXbox Wireless Headset: new entry della famiglia accessori XboxSanremo 2021 Fiorello anche senza Amadeus. Le canzoni in gara.Nuovo Nintendo Direct domani 17 febbraio alle 23.00Rosanna Fratello Chi è Cosa fa Oggi Età Marito Figli NipoteChi è Rosanna FratelloWanda Nara sexy intimoChampions ottavi finale

Orolia to Provide Galileo PRS Enabled Solutions for European Defense

First PNT Integration of Galileo PRS Encrypted Signal PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia, ...

 Orolia, through its France-based entity Orolia Systèmes & Solutions (O2S), has been selected for the GEODE project to develop European standardized and sovereign Galileo PRS Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) receiver capabilities for military applications. The GEODE (Galileo for EU Defence) program aims at promoting the competitiveness and innovation of the Defense PNT industry in the European Union. The GEODE consortium will support the prototyping, testing and qualifying of military PNT technologies and resources such as PRS security modules, PRS receivers, GPS/Galileo PRS compatible Controlled Radiation Pattern ...
