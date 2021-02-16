Orolia to Provide Galileo PRS Enabled Solutions for European Defense (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) First PNT Integration of Galileo PRS Encrypted Signal PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Orolia, through its France-based entity Orolia Systèmes & Solutions (O2S), has been selected for the GEODE project to develop European standardized and sovereign Galileo PRS Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) receiver capabilities for military applications. The GEODE (Galileo for EU Defence) program aims at promoting the competitiveness and innovation of the Defense PNT industry in the European Union. The GEODE consortium will support the prototyping, testing and qualifying of military PNT technologies and resources such as PRS security modules, PRS receivers, GPS/Galileo PRS compatible Controlled Radiation Pattern ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Orolia, through its France-based entity Orolia Systèmes & Solutions (O2S), has been selected for the GEODE project to develop European standardized and sovereign Galileo PRS Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) receiver capabilities for military applications. The GEODE (Galileo for EU Defence) program aims at promoting the competitiveness and innovation of the Defense PNT industry in the European Union. The GEODE consortium will support the prototyping, testing and qualifying of military PNT technologies and resources such as PRS security modules, PRS receivers, GPS/Galileo PRS compatible Controlled Radiation Pattern ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Orolia ProvideIl primo Personal Location Beacon per il soccorso di Galileo a Dicembre | Rilievo e localizzazione Rivista GEOmedia
Orolia ProvideSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Orolia Provide