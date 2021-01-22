LG RICEVE UN NUMERO RECORD DI PREMI DURANTE IL CES 2021GTA Online: vi presentiamo il Vapid Slamtruck, il sogno di ogni ...RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE IN ARRIVO A MAGGIOCAPO PLAZA - THE GAME DA OGGI DISPONIBILECome scegliere una stampante economica per uso domesticoLA SERIE “BLOOD OF ZEUS” DI NETFLIX ARRIVA SU IMMORTALS FENYX RISINGApex Legends Stagione 8 – Caos – trailer di lancioMONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 4: APERTI I ...Toppo arriva in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2505 Games annuncia Puzzle Quest 3 Free to Play!

Iyuno Media Group Enters Agreement to Acquire SDI Media

Creating the Media and Entertainment Industry's Most Comprehensive Global Localization Services ...

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Iyuno Media Group, a market leader in localization services to the Media and entertainment industry, today announced it has entered into an Agreement with Imagica Group Inc. to Acquire 100% of SDI Media. This transaction, which is subject to review and approval from relevant authorities, brings together two companies with the shared mission of supporting, innovating and leading the art of global storytelling. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.  "SDI Media is a great fit for ...
