Iyuno Media Group Enters Agreement to Acquire SDI Media (Di venerdì 22 gennaio 2021) Creating the Media and Entertainment Industry's Most Comprehensive Global Localization Services Company LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Iyuno Media Group, a market leader in localization services to the Media and entertainment industry, today announced it has entered into an Agreement with Imagica Group Inc. to Acquire 100% of SDI Media. This transaction, which is subject to review and approval from relevant authorities, brings together two companies with the shared mission of supporting, innovating and leading the art of global storytelling. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "SDI Media is a great fit for ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Iyuno Media Group, a market leader in localization services to the Media and entertainment industry, today announced it has entered into an Agreement with Imagica Group Inc. to Acquire 100% of SDI Media. This transaction, which is subject to review and approval from relevant authorities, brings together two companies with the shared mission of supporting, innovating and leading the art of global storytelling. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. "SDI Media is a great fit for ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Iyuno MediaBTI Studios And IYUNO Media Group Merge To Create A New Global Leader In Content Localization La Sicilia
Iyuno MediaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Iyuno Media