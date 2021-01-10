Covid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta Italia

Italy | FDI assessor dresses like Jake Shaman

A huge controversy bursts in Italy after FDI sport assessor in Perugia, Clara Pastorelli, has posted on ...

Italy: FDI assessor dresses like Jake Shaman (Di domenica 10 gennaio 2021) A huge controversy bursts in Italy after FDI sport assessor in Perugia, Clara Pastorelli, has posted on Facebook a selfie which shows her dressed like Jake Angeli, the man who leaded the Capitol Hill riot in the USA. On the photo, then cancelled, there was written: “Always force and in any case, United States of
Row after 7 regions tapped to take nuclear waste
ROME, JAN 5 - A row has erupted in Italy after seven regions were named as having 67 potential sites to take nuclear waste. The industry and environment ministries gave decommissioning company SOGIN t ...
