Vatican Secretariat of State passes to APSA (Di lunedì 28 dicembre 2020) ... dated December 26 and published today, Pope Francis on Monday authorized and made operational ... it would not be deemed appropriate for it to carry out these responsibilities in economic and financial ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vatican SecretariatVatican Secretariat of State passes to APSA
VATICAN CITY, DEC 28 - With his Motu Proprio focusing on areas of competence in economic and financial matters, dated December 26 and published today, Pope Francis on Monday authorized and made operat ...
Vatican SecretariatSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vatican Secretariat