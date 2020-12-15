US soldier makes contact with kids he almost killed in WWII (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) ... two girls and a boy, Adler's heart melted and he asked the mother if he could take a photo with them After 76 years, he decided to try and track them down, although it was not an easy task, given ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : soldier makesUS soldier makes contact with kids he almost killed in WWII
ROME, DEC 15 - A former United States soldier has managed to make contact with three children he nearly killed during World War II after a successful search via social media. Martin Adler, a ...
soldier makesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : soldier makes