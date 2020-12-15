ADC Therapeutics and Overland Pharma Form Strategic JV to Expand ADC Drugs Development and commercialization in Greater China and Singapore | Advised by MSQ Ventures

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/M.S.Q.("MSQ") is pleased to announce that its client, ADCSA (NYSE: ADCT), has successfully entered into an agreement to jointlya new company,ADCT Bio(CY) Limited withceuticals, a fully integrated, bioceutical company backed by Hillhouse Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, ADClicensed exclusiveandrights to Lonca, ADCT-602, ADCT-601 and ADCT-901 forandtoADCT Bio, in which...