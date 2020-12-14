Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nomeConfronto: I migliori browser web 2020Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione PS4 ProMiglior smartphone, come scegliere

Sephiroth arriva in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Videogiochi, Sephiroth sarà il nuovo personaggio di Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: le novità svelate ...

Sephiroth arriva in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Videogiochi, Sephiroth sarà il nuovo personaggio di Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: le novità svelate durante i Game Awards Con un nuovo trailer trasmesso nel corso dei Game Awards 2020, Nintendo ha annunciato che Sephiroth, l’iconico villain della serie FINAL FANTASY, si unirà al gioco Super Smash Bros. Ultimate come combattente giocabile in arrivo questo mese. Il… L'articolo Corriere Nazionale.
