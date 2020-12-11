The Last of Us Part II protagonista ai The Game Awards e l'interprete di Abby si aggiudica il premio Best Performance (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) I The Game Awards 2020 si sono conclusi e tra i numerosi premi assegnati, spicca il Game of the Year di The Last of Us Part II. In totale il titolo di Naughty Dog si è portato a casa ben 7 premi, tra cui il Best Performance. Il riconoscimento è andato all'attrice Laura Bailey che nel sequel di The Last of Us ha dato vita al personaggio di Abby. In lizza per il premio, c'era anche Ashley Johnson, che ha interpretato Ellie in TLOU 2, oltre a Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai di Ghost of Tsushima), Logan Cunningham (Hades in Hades) e Nadji Peter (Miles Morales in Spider-Man Miles Morales). Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
