Albioma : Albioma's first Sustainability-Linked Euro PP issued for a total of 100 million euros at 7 and 8 years (Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) ...our sources of financing and gives us greater visibility to carry out our investment programme in the coming years under excellent conditions." The settlement/delivery date for this issue was today.
