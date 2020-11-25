Popular Mobile App PlantSnap Has Been Released in the AppGallery (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) The plant-recognition application will now be available in the official Huawei app store. SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
PlantSnap, a Mobile application that allows users to instantly identify plants with just a few clicks, while also connecting them with a global community of plant and nature enthusiasts, has Been Released in AppGallery. "PlantSnap is thrilled to partner with Huawei and join the AppGallery. People in mainland China are concerned about the environment and are taking great measures to protect it, and PlantSnap will now be able to help their effort," said Eric Ralls, Founder and CEO of PlantSnap, Inc. "We wouldn't have had access to that market without Huawei's help."
