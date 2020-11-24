OMRON Strengthens Engagement with AliveCor with Series E Investment, Reinforces Cross-company Alliance for Remote Cardiovascular Condition Management (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. announced on November 24 additional Investment into AliveCor by its parent company, OMRON Corporation, as part of $65 million Series E funding for the leader in AI-based personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology. OMRON led this round of Investment, reinforcing the Cross-company collaboration that began in 2017. The companies continue to build on their global Alliance to accelerate development of solutions for Cardiovascular disease Management and Remote patient monitoring utilizing ECG technology. Logo: ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. announced on November 24 additional Investment into AliveCor by its parent company, OMRON Corporation, as part of $65 million Series E funding for the leader in AI-based personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology. OMRON led this round of Investment, reinforcing the Cross-company collaboration that began in 2017. The companies continue to build on their global Alliance to accelerate development of solutions for Cardiovascular disease Management and Remote patient monitoring utilizing ECG technology. Logo: ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OMRON StrengthensSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OMRON Strengthens