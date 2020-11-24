Lorenzo Crespi va all'attacco: Milly Carlucci è cattiva, Barbara ...F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scena

OMRON Strengthens Engagement with AliveCor with Series E Investment | Reinforces Cross-company Alliance for Remote Cardiovascular Condition Management

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. announced on November 24 ...

OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. announced on November 24 additional Investment into AliveCor by its parent company, OMRON Corporation, as part of $65 million Series E funding for the leader in AI-based personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology. OMRON led this round of Investment, reinforcing the Cross-company collaboration that began in 2017. The companies continue to build on their global Alliance to accelerate development of solutions for Cardiovascular disease Management and Remote patient monitoring utilizing ECG technology. Logo: ...
