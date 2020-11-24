Red Dead Online: PE doppi nelle missioni Cacciatore di taglieMAURIZIO COSTANZO : IN PASSATO ANCHE A ME AVEVANO PROPOSTO UN REALITYSONIA BRUGANELLI : MIO FIGLIO DAVIDE VORREBBE FARE IL GF, PROVERÒ A ...GFVIP : ZORZI È IL PIÙ DETERMINATO A RIMANERE, ELISABETTA GREGORACI ...RIOT SVELA IL VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR 2021 HITMAN 3 Rivela una nuova locationGods Will Fall nuovo titolo dark fantasyNVIDIA: 2 video mostrano il Ray Tracing e il DLSS in COD Black Ops ...Xiaomi presenta POCO M3 il nuovo campione dell’entertainment Violenza contro le donne: il 70% delle ragazze dichiara di aver ...

Empire State Realty Trust Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating in First Year of Participation
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its First Year of submission to GRESB, Empire State Realty ...

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

In its First Year of submission to GRESB, Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real EState Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. "ESRT to date has never submitted its work on Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Indoor Environmental Quality.  To achieve this result in our First Year is a testament to our more than a decade of work and the leadership of Dana Robbins Schneider, our SVP, Energy and Sustainability and Director of ESG," said ...
