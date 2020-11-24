Empire State Realty Trust Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating in First Year of Participation (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In its First Year of submission to GRESB, Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real EState Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. "ESRT to date has never submitted its work on Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Indoor Environmental Quality. To achieve this result in our First Year is a testament to our more than a decade of work and the leadership of Dana Robbins Schneider, our SVP, Energy and Sustainability and Director of ESG," said ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In its First Year of submission to GRESB, Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real EState Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. "ESRT to date has never submitted its work on Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Indoor Environmental Quality. To achieve this result in our First Year is a testament to our more than a decade of work and the leadership of Dana Robbins Schneider, our SVP, Energy and Sustainability and Director of ESG," said ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
JENSE4SE : quanto è bella empire state of mind scusate - MartinaNeri90 : Forza Tesoro, oggi sarà un giorno importante per Te...io ti aspetto, oltre quella porta, come sempre ?? E poi un gio… - RyanGardner82 : @JordanStrack Ohio State aka The Empire #StarWars #TheRichGetRicher - corrini : @janasdeomo Io ho preso l’illuminazione per l’Empire State Building della Lego ?? - TejoMattioli : @rorypasteura @KioscoToni es medio faro, medio petit Empire State -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Empire StateUsa2020: New York celebra Biden e l'Empire State Building si colora di bianco, rosso e blu Corriere TV
Empire StateSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Empire State