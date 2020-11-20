OPPO lancia Enco X, auricolari True WirelessFitbit OS 5.1 aggiornamento software disponibileBrochure : uno degli strumenti più importanti ed efficaci per la tua ...Xiaomi: in arrivo due nuovi Mi StoreYOU'RE MY FRIEND: vietato calpestare il diritto di sognare - 20/11 ...Il nuovo Night City Wire mostra Johnny Silverhand, gameplay e ...Cyberpunk 2077 nuovo gameplay trailerShenmue III disponibile oggi su SteamGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare terrestri5Way: la realtà al servizio dei giovani designer

ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital ...

zazoom
Commenta
ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership (Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, and the ATP, have today announced the renewal of their highly successful Partnership for a further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through 2023. As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental in supporting ATP's development of key Digital assets and infrastructure, including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app. Through the Extended Partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twittertavneww : @Atp_Tyn and the plot thickens shsjjdjsjdjsjsjssjsjsjjs san yung part2?? potrages nayaaaan - Propportunityy : ?? ATP Sofia Gilles Simon -135 Adrian Mannarino -145 ___________________ Parlay Gilles Simon ML Adrian Mannarino… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ATP and

ATP Finals, programma e quote di venerdì 20 novembre: Djokovic-Zverev alle 15  Ubi Tennis
Tennis, ATP Finals: vincono Rublev e Nadal
FRANCESCO LOIACONO - Nella quinta giornata delle ATP Finals di tennis maschile a Londra il russo Andrej Rublev ha vinto 6-2 7-5 contro l’austriaco Dominic Thiem. Rublev molto bravo con gli smash il se ...
Ivano Bordon si racconta: “Pulici e Graziani i più temibili, Cruijff come Ronaldo il Fenomeno”
Le dichiarazioni di Ivano Bordon sugli avversari più temibili: "Pulici e Graziani i più temibili, Cruijff come Ronaldo il fenomeno" ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ATP and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership