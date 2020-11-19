DIRT 5 ARRIVA SU PLAYSTATION 5DESTINY 2: OLTRE LA LUCE INCURSIONE DELLA CRIPTA DI PIETRAFONDAAssetto Corsa Competizione | Il DLC GT World Challenge è su SteamSpeciale Matrimonio a prima vista: Intervista a Nicole, Gianluca, ...THE WILDS, DISPONIBILE IL TRAILER UFFICIALE DELLA NUOVA SERIE AMAZON ...Xiaomi e Paolo Nespoli insieme per il Black FridayLG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su Xbox

BOE unveils the world' s first 55-inch UHD AMQLED display

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (BOE) recently released its ...

zazoom
Commenta
BOE unveils the world's first 55-inch UHD AMQLED display (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (BOE) recently released its 55-inch 4K active-matrix quantum dot light-emitting diode (AMQLED) display, the first of its kind in the world. This marks another milestone the display maker has achieved in the field of electroluminescent quantum dots following the launch of its high-resolution quantum light-emitting diode (QLED) technology at the beginning of this year. BOE's 55-inch UHD AMQLED display Quantum dot technology has made its way into display products including photoluminescent quantum dot-based backlight unit (QD-BLU) and electroluminescent AMQLED. AMQLED displays do not require a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BOE unveils

Banca Carige: lunedì parte conversione risparmio e raggruppamento azioni  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BOE unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : BOE unveils unveils world first inch AMQLED