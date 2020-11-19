BOE unveils the world's first 55-inch UHD AMQLED display (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (BOE) recently released its 55-inch 4K active-matrix quantum dot light-emitting diode (AMQLED) display, the first of its kind in the world. This marks another milestone the display maker has achieved in the field of electroluminescent quantum dots following the launch of its high-resolution quantum light-emitting diode (QLED) technology at the beginning of this year. BOE's 55-inch UHD AMQLED display Quantum dot technology has made its way into display products including photoluminescent quantum dot-based backlight unit (QD-BLU) and electroluminescent AMQLED. AMQLED displays do not require a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
