Berlusconi ruffles allies’ feathers by warming up to gov’t

(Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) These are hypertense times, what with the pandemic ripping through Italy, sowing profound discontent and fostering a toxic climate of partisan warfare. President Sergio Mattarella deemed it necessary to urge the country to ditch the “frantic controversies” and call for convergence and collaboration, to “redesign Italy together.” Plenty of commentators read into the president’s words a thinly veiled slap on the wrist to the parties, whose spirit of collaboration has been dire, to say the least. Some among the opposition – led by the centre-right coalition – tend to mount a rather unconstructive blend of criticism, while the shaky governing majority – whose senior members are the Five Star Movement (5SM) and the Democratic Party – is fond of ignoring the opposition altogether and engaging in a good amount of internal quarrelling. However, as of late, some chemistry has been brewing ...