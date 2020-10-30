Gareggia in tutto il mondo con il nuovissimo Gameplay Launch trailer ...MAD RAT DEAD ORA DISPONIBILE PS4 E SWITCH Le vacanze degli italiani all’estero: quali sono le mete economiche ...Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | trailer PCSettimana di Halloween in GTA OnlineGeForce NOW: Game Ready per Watch Dogs: Legion8 benefici del succo di carotaLouis Vuitton e Riot Games insieme per il Mondiale di League of ...WWE SuperCard Season 7 arriva su iOS, Android e Facebook GamingARRIVA IL SITO TEASER DI FINAL FANTASY XVI

Takara Belmont Releases Corporate Purpose | Commemorative Logo prior to 100th Anniversary in 2021

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Takara Belmont Corporation has released its Corporate ...

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Takara Belmont Corporation has released its Corporate Purpose for its next 100 years as well as a Logo commemorating the 100th Anniversary of its founding next year as the company marked its 99th Anniversary in October 2020. Hidetaka Yoshikawa, Chairman and CEO commented, "Looking ahead towards the next 100 years, we are delighted to continue to serve the future of our clientele, industry, and society as a whole in leading beautiful and fulfilling lives." Founded in the western Japan city of Osaka in 1921, Takara Belmont has developed, produced and sold hair salon equipment, professional hair cosmetic products for the hairdressing industry, and dental and medical equipment for ...
