Brandenburgische Technische Universität and Delta Pave the Way for a Future Smart Grid for eMobility (Di giovedì 22 ottobre 2020) HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Brandenburgische Technische Universität1 on an on-site proof-of-concept designed to test the feasibility of enabling a Smart Grid capable of balancing the power demand/supply between Grid operators and electric vehicle (EV) owners. Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions, which include six 100kW Ultra Fast EV chargers and three vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) bi-directional EV chargers, provide the foundation technology required for a viable end-to-end power management system that tightly couples the EV's storage to a realistic simulation of the main electricity Grid on the ... Leggi su iltempo
Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Brandenburgische Technische Universität1 on an on-site proof-of-concept designed to test the feasibility of enabling a Smart Grid capable of balancing the power demand/supply between Grid operators and electric vehicle (EV) owners. Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions, which include six 100kW Ultra Fast EV chargers and three vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) bi-directional EV chargers, provide the foundation technology required for a viable end-to-end power management system that tightly couples the EV's storage to a realistic simulation of the main electricity Grid on the ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Brandenburgische TechnischeEx albergo Eden: proposte per la riqualificazione Verbania Notizie
Brandenburgische TechnischeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brandenburgische Technische