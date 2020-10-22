Decreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da AgcomPumpkin Jack e Amnesia: Rebirth con RTX e DLSS su GeForce NOWR-TYPE FINAL 2 arriverà nel 2021II Premier Conte, la situazione si sta rivelando molto critica : ...LG annuncia l’arrivo in Italia di LG WingMXGP 2020 PRIMO GAMEPLAY TRAILERPES 2021 UPDATE PACK 2.0 È DISPONIBILEHUMANKIND: aperti i pre-order ed il pre-acquistoRiforma pensioni quota 102 : uscita fino a 44 mesiBando Condomini 2021 Lombardia Efficienza Energetica

Brandenburgische Technische Universität and Delta Pave the Way for a Future Smart Grid for eMobility

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal ...

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Brandenburgische Technische Universität1 on an on-site proof-of-concept designed to test the feasibility of enabling a Smart Grid capable of balancing the power demand/supply between Grid operators and electric vehicle (EV) owners. Delta's EV charging infrastructure solutions, which include six 100kW Ultra Fast EV chargers and three vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) bi-directional EV chargers, provide the foundation technology required for a viable end-to-end power management system that tightly couples the EV's storage to a realistic simulation of the main electricity Grid on the ...
