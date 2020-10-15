Il premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19Il virologo Andrea Crisanti : Coronavirus, possibile lockdown a NataleSony lancia l’app Apple TV su una selezione di smart TVSNIPER ELITE 4 IN ARRIVO SU SWITCH A NOVEMBREAggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020

Randstad Sourceright Appoints Michael Smith As New Global CEO

Randstad Group Announces Several Appointments Across US and EMEA Businesses ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 ...

Randstad Sourceright Appoints Michael Smith As New Global CEO (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) Randstad Group Announces Several Appointments Across US and EMEA Businesses ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Global talent solutions provider Randstad Sourceright today announced the appointment of current EMEA Managing Director Michael Smith to Global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. Smith will assume the duties of current CEO Rebecca Henderson, effective January 1, 2021. Smith has 15 years of experience in the talent acquisition industry, working in operational and leadership roles across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. He currently manages the dual responsibilities of leading Randstad Sourceright EMEA and the Randstad UK operating company ...
