Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 03-10-2020 ore 09 | 30

(Di sabato 3 ottobre 2020) VIABILITÀ DEL 2 OTTOBREORE 9.20 CLAUDIO VELOCCIA BUONGIORNO E BEN TROVATI CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLAPERCORRENDO VIA CASILINA TRAFFICO RALLENTATO CON CODE TRA BORGHESIANA E FINOCCHIO NEI DUE SNESI DI MARCIA IN VIA NOMENTANA RALLENTAMENTI A TOR LUPARA TRA VIA VALLE DEI CORSI E LA NOMENTANA BIS NELLE DUE DIREZIONI MENTRE SULLA PROVINCIALE PALOMBARESE SI RALLENTA A SANTA LUCIA TRA VIA DI SANTA LUCIA E VIA BASILICATA NEI DUE SENSI DI MARCIA SI STA IN CODA SULLA STATALE TIBURTINA A TIVOLI TERME TRA VIA DELL’ AERONAUTICA E VIA CONSOLINI NELLE DUE DIREZIONI MENTRE IN VIA SALARIA SI RALLENTA ALL’ALTEZZA DI MONTEROTONDO SCALO NEI DUE SENSI DI MARCIA INFINE IN VIA CASSIA RALLENTAMENTI IN PROSSIMITA DI VIA TRIONFALE NELLE DUE DIREZIONI Servizio fornito da Astral