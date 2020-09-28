La sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiatoPaolo Conte : Mai voluto andare a Sanremo, odio la competizione!Antonio Dikele Distefano : Nati italiani ma non ci riconoscono, il ...Prime Day torna il 13 e 14 ottobre con grandi offerteGrande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoAnimal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLC

Huawei Releases POLAN White Paper | Enabling Enterprise Campus Network Transformation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During Huawei CONNECT 2020, Huawei commissioned an IDC White ...

During Huawei CONNECT 2020, Huawei commissioned an IDC White Paper titled IT Decision-maker Insights: POLAN as an Enabler of Enterprise Campus Transformation.

During Huawei CONNECT 2020, Huawei commissioned an IDC White Paper titled IT Decision-maker Insights: POLAN as an Enabler of Enterprise Campus Transformation. According to the White Paper, IT decision makers are rethinking their Campus Network strategies as digital Transformation speeds up faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared with conventional solutions, the passive optical LAN (POLAN) solution offers advantages in terms of bandwidth, O&M, power consumption, and total cost of ownership (TCO). In the next five years, POLAN will be widely used across various industries and become a solid ...
