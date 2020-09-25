World First Evolvable Super SUV | HiPhi X on Sale for RMB ￥680 | 000

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/Shanghai's Human Horizons today announced their newest addition to theofelectric cars. Officially unveiled at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, theX blurs the line between cutting-edge technology and luxury to create a new market segment for cars, TECHLUXE®. Equipped with a range of-leading functionality, the mass-productionX electric smartSUV four-seater is onin China for RMB ￥800,000 and RMB ￥680,000 for the six-seater, with the3,000 owners receiving a lifetime service guarantee. In producing a mass-market vehicle with all the cutting-edge technologies usually reserved for R&D labs, the team at Human Horizons has faced a number of great ...