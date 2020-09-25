World First Evolvable Super SUV, HiPhi X on Sale for RMB ￥680,000 (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai's Human Horizons today announced their newest addition to the World of Super electric cars. Officially unveiled at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show, the HiPhi X blurs the line between cutting-edge technology and luxury to create a new market segment for cars, TECHLUXE®. Equipped with a range of World-leading functionality, the mass-production HiPhi X electric smart Super SUV four-seater is on Sale in China for RMB ￥800,000 and RMB ￥680,000 for the six-seater, with the First 3,000 owners receiving a lifetime service guarantee. In producing a mass-market vehicle with all the cutting-edge technologies usually reserved for R&D labs, the team at Human Horizons has faced a number of great ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : World FirstHiPhi X, the world's only evolvable SUV, launched with a host of world-first features
BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Horizons, a leading Chinese smart mobility and autonomous driving research company, has officially launched its highly anticipated HiPhi X, the world's fi ...
