Domenica a Bagnone Festa della locale MisericordiaIl Boss delle torte Buddy Valastro in ospdale : un terribile incidenteLG k42 e LG k52 : due nuovi smartphone in arrivoApp per imparare la scienza in modo dinamico e divertenteCome Trasformare le Misure di Sicurezza Covid-19 in Opportunità di ...Sono Gesù reincarnato! Sergei Torop, arrestato in Russia il leader ...Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco online

CGTN | China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world struggles to revive the economy amid the lingering ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

As the world struggles to revive the economy amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, China has called for global efforts to launch a green revolution and pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. View the original report: Link "COVID-19 reminds us that humankind should launch a green revolution and move faster to create a green way of development and life," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an address delivered via video link to the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Xi urged all countries to "take decisive steps" to honor the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, under which nearly 200 countries pledged to control ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterDOCTORWHO71 : @universo_577 Ma infatti anche in Cina sono preoccupati anche se sostengono di riuscire a tenerla sotto controllo. - rbriddick1977 : RT @BLIND_DATA24: @Curini I cinesi di Xi non mollano l'osso europeo. Occorre molta attenzione. -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China

CGTN China strives for ecological protection along Yangtze River  Padova News
CGTN: China Makes Proposals for UN's Role in Post-Pandemic Era
The United Nations, beginning with 51 signatories at the end of World War II, has now grown to be a 193-nation body. As it celebrates its 75th founding anniversary, the organization and ...
CGTN: China's First Lady Calls for Gender Equality, End to Poverty
The coronavirus has brought grave challenges to the economic conditions, education, health, employment and rights protection of women who must themselves be lifted out of poverty if mankind is to elim ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN China CGTN China calls global green