Polyplastics Introduces New DURANEXR PBT Grade with Improved Hydrolysis Resistance and Heat Shock Performance

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyplastics Group has launched a new Grade of DURANEX(R) ...

The Polyplastics Group has launched a new Grade of DURANEX(R) polybutylene terephthalate(PBT) resin which delivers significant improvements in Hydrolysis Resistance and Heat Shock Resistance for a range of applications. DURANEX(R) 201HR is a new offering which ensures long-term reliability of parts and expands the penetration of DURANEX(R) PBT in the automotive markets. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202009074010/ prw PI1fl 8afPigC9.jpg) DURANEX(R) 201HR is an unfilled material that drastically improves Hydrolysis Resistance, which is an issue in the molecular structure of resins, while also maintaining the excellent mechanical and molding properties of conventional PBT ...
