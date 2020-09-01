The Magic of Jewellery - THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora reveal glamorous Autumn/Winter Collection 2020 (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



THOMAS SABO and global brand ambassador, Rita Ora, invites you to discover the new Autumn/Winter campaign for 2020. The focus is the "Magic of Jewellery", which finds expression in a multitude of new Sterling silver designs. Glamour, craftsmanship and a touch of seduction distinguish the Jewellery. Their look is a homage to nature, their fascinating myths and appealing symbolism. Forbidden fruit: The Magic Garden line will enchant you with snake, apple and black and red colourways to create fashionable highlights. Sparkling 18k yellow gold plating gives designs a classic effect. As an eye-catcher, the snake elegantly wraps itself ... Leggi su iltempo

sstrawbxrrymilk : @jimixjackie io direi Mikrokosmos, young Forever, you never walk alone, the truth untold, hold me tight, Born Singe… - koogalaxyeyes : @lauderthanbomb7 Me lo chiedo anche io...ma penso che se fosse passata Magic Shop o WAB: the eternal, avrei lanciat… - _elpsycongroo__ : ok forse ora andrò a sentire spring day, magic shop, mikrokosmos e wab: the eternal ?? - testadalghe : copertine preferite di magi the labyrinth of magic pt.2 CHE DIRE arte - testadalghe : copertine preferite di magi the labyrinth of magic pt.1 la nona è con i miei genitori ovvero sharrkan e yamuraiha -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Magic Sex and the Magic: la Grande Bestia colpisce ancora (IV) (Victoriana 28/7) Carmilla NBA, Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac salterà causa infortunio tutta la prossima stagione

La conferma è arrivata da Jeff Weltman, presidente della squadra di Orlando che ha sottolineato come i Magic “non potranno contare su di lui il prossimo anno”. Un’assenza pesante per un giocatore nel ...

Magic friday night tutti i venerdì pomeriggio e sera

Il venerdì alle 16:00 e alle 20:30 si gioca al Friday Night Magic! Ogni torneo, giocabile in draft, standard o formati a scelta dei giocatori, mette in palio buste, carte singole e le speciali promo F ...

La conferma è arrivata da Jeff Weltman, presidente della squadra di Orlando che ha sottolineato come i Magic “non potranno contare su di lui il prossimo anno”. Un’assenza pesante per un giocatore nel ...Il venerdì alle 16:00 e alle 20:30 si gioca al Friday Night Magic! Ogni torneo, giocabile in draft, standard o formati a scelta dei giocatori, mette in palio buste, carte singole e le speciali promo F ...