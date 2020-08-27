Global Virus Network Reports: Renowned Doherty Institute In Australia Independently Verifies Earlier Findings That An Antimicrobial Technology Eradicates SARS-CoV-2 On Surfaces For More Than Six Weeks (Di giovedì 27 agosto 2020) The Findings Corroborate Research Previously Released by the Rega Medical Research Institute of KU Leuven, Belgium BALTIMore, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition comprised of the world's preeminent human and animal virologists from 55 Centers of Excellence and 10 Affiliates in 33 countries, announced That the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia released of a report on extensive tests Independently confirming the Rega Medical Research Institute of KU Leuven, Belgium Findings That a BIOPROTECT™ formulation by ViaClean Technologies ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Global Virus La “fascia climatica del coronavirus” e le simulazioni dei modelli del Global Virus network Tempo Stretto L’Africa è polio-free. Restano solo Afghanistan e Pakistan per debellare la malattia

Quattro anni senza nessun caso di polio. È lo storico traguardo che ha permesso all’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità di dichiarare l’Africa “polio-free”. Così l’obiettivo di eradicare definitivam ...

Una commissione indipendente ha dichiarato l'intero continente africano libero dal virus della poliomelite: di conseguenza la malattia rimarà endemica solo in Afghanistan e Pakistan. Seduto su uno ska ...

