Fastest Growing MuslimMatch com App now available in 9 languages including English | French | German | Malay and Spanish

MuslimMatch, the Fastest Growing halal match making app for Muslims worldwide, went multilingual by adding French, German, Dutch, Russian, Turkish, Bahasa, Malay and Spanish. Catering to 1.7 B Muslims worldwide, MuslimMatch.com provides a safe and halal platform for them to find their life partner. Under MuslimMatch.com, headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include ArabMuslimMatch.com, AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com. Initially launched in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

