Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy, i primi dettagli dell’espansione (Di lunedì 24 agosto 2020) Sono stati svelati i primi dettagli dell’espansione, Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy. Vediamo aggiungeranno nel gioco KOEI TECMO Europe e lo sviluppatore Kou Shibusawahanno annunciato che Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack, sarà l’ultima aggiunta ed espansione al loro storico franchise. L’expansion pack arriverà questo Inverno in tutta Europa in versione digitale per PlayStation 4 e PC tramite Steam e debutterà come primo contenuto del franchise di Romance of The Three Kingdoms su Nintendo Switch. Il Diplomacy and ... Leggi su tuttotek

