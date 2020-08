Lula sorry for granting Battisti asylum (Di venerdì 21 agosto 2020) ROME, 21 AGO - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday he was sorry for granting asylum to former Italian leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti on his last day in office at the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lula sorry Lula: « Non mi arrenderò» - Rassegna mobile rassegna.it Lula sorry for granting Battisti asylum

ROME, 21 AGO - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday he was sorry for granting asylum to former Italian leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti on his last day in office at the en ...

ROME, 21 AGO - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday he was sorry for granting asylum to former Italian leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti on his last day in office at the en ...