II-VI Incorporated to Acquire Ascatron and Outstanding Interests in INNOViON for Vertically Integrated Silicon Carbide Power Electronics ... (Di giovedì 13 agosto 2020) 12, 2020, GLOBE NEWSWIRE, II-VI Incorporated, Nasdaq: IIVI,, a leader in compound semiconductors, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to Acquire all the Outstanding shares ... Leggi su padovanews

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Incorporated Acquire