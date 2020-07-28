CES 2021 Moves to an All-Digital Experience (Di martedì 28 luglio 2020) ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced CES® 2021 – January 6-9, 2021 – will be an all-Digital Experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. "Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the ...

