Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM Sign Agreement for $5 Billion Production Facility in NEOM Powered by Renewable Energy for Production and Export of Green Hydrogen to Global Markets (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) The World's Largest Green Hydrogen Project Will Supply 650 Tons Per Day of Carbon-Free Hydrogen for Transportation Globally and Save the World Three Million Tons Per Year of CO2 LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Air Products, in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, announced the Signing of an Agreement for a $5 Billion world-scale Green Hydrogen-based ammonia Production Facility Powered by Renewable Energy. The project, which will be equally owned by the three partners, will be sited in NEOM, a new model for sustainable living located in the north west corner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and will produce Green ammonia for Export to Global Markets. The joint venture project is the first partnership for NEOM with leading international and national partners in the Renewable Energy field and it will be a cornerstone for its strategy to become a major player in the ... Leggi su iltempo

Con le nuove soluzioni AIR (antenna radio integrata) non è necessario occupare ulteriore spazio fisico nei siti esistenti. Queste soluzioni, in aggiunta al portafoglio prodotti Ericsson Radio System, ...

