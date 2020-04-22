The Haunting of Bly Manor attualmente in fase di post-produzione (Di mercoledì 22 aprile 2020) Buone notizie dal fronte Netflix, la cui attesa serie The Haunting of Bly Manor non subirà ritardi a causa del coronavirus. Il blocco totale di tutte le produzioni a causa del coronavirus, per fortuna non ha coinvolto il progetto targato Netflix dal titolo The Haunting of Bly Manor. The Haunting of Bly Manor La serie non … L'articolo The Haunting of Bly Manor attualmente in fase di post-produzione proviene da www.meteoweek.com. Leggi su meteoweek (Di mercoledì 22 aprile 2020) Buone notizie dal fronte Netflix, la cui attesa serie Theof Blynon subirà ritardi a causa del coronavirus. Il blocco totale di tutte le produzioni a causa del coronavirus, per fortuna non ha coinvolto il progetto targato Netflix dal titolo Theof Bly. Theof BlyLa serie non … L'articolo Theof Blyindiproviene da www.meteoweek.com.

Frengkent : The Haunting of Hill House è un capolavoro. Sicuro la miglior serie mai vista in 23 anni perché è completa di momen… - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Mike Flanagan dice che The Haunting of Bly Manor non sarà rinviata - badtasteit : #HillHouse - The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan: 'I nuovi episodi arriveranno nei tempi previsti' - Maomix68 : @martii7_ La più recente. The Haunting of Hill House. - DeviStareCalmo : Ho appena aggiunto The Haunting of ... alla mia raccolta! #tvtime -