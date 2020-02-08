Bookbound Brigade Recensione PS4Polemiche Oliviero Toscani e Benetton: Ora non difendo più i pontiDa luglio 2020 salutate il bonus Renzi : ecco il trattamento ...Festival di Sanremo, tra i super ospiti ci sarà anche lei : La ...Sanremo 2020: Per la Snai Elodie verso la vittoria del FestivalCristiano Ronaldo e Georgina dopo Sanremo: rientro a Torino e ...Isola dei Famosi : Ecco chi è l’inviato di Ilary BlasiMorte Marco Vannini, fu omicidio volontario : serve un nuovo processoLei voleva separarsi : Omicidio suicidio, morti Andreas Pedersen e ...A Sanremo 2020 Fiorello offeso da Tiziano Ferro minaccia di lasciare ...

Kevin Conway | morto a 77 anni l' attore di Star Trek e Oz

Un infarto ha causato la morte, a 77 anni, dell'attore Kevin Conway che ha recitato in molti film e ...

zazoom
Commenta
Kevin Conway: morto a 77 anni l'attore di Star Trek e Oz (Di sabato 8 febbraio 2020) Un infarto ha causato la morte, a 77 anni, dell'attore Kevin Conway che ha recitato in molti film e serie tv, tra cui Star Trek: The Next Generation e Oz. Kevin Conway è morto all'età di 77 anni a causa di un infarto, in carriera aveva girato film come Gettysburg ed era conosciuto dal pubblico televisivo per le sue interpretazioni in serie come Star Trek: The Next Generation e Oz. L'attore aveva iniziato la sua carriera all'età di 24 anni dopo aver lavorato per l'IBM e il suo primo ruolo importante per il cinema è stato quello di Roland Weary nel film Mattatoio 5, basato sul romanzo di Kurt Vonnegut. Tra i lungometraggi in cui ha recitato anche Invincible, Thirteen Days, Gettysburg e Gods and Generals. Tra i tanti progetti ... movieplayer
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kevin Conway
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kevin Conway Kevin Conway morto anni attore
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!