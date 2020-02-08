Kevin Conway: morto a 77 anni l'attore di Star Trek e Oz (Di sabato 8 febbraio 2020) Un infarto ha causato la morte, a 77 anni, dell'attore Kevin Conway che ha recitato in molti film e serie tv, tra cui Star Trek: The Next Generation e Oz. Kevin Conway è morto all'età di 77 anni a causa di un infarto, in carriera aveva girato film come Gettysburg ed era conosciuto dal pubblico televisivo per le sue interpretazioni in serie come Star Trek: The Next Generation e Oz. L'attore aveva iniziato la sua carriera all'età di 24 anni dopo aver lavorato per l'IBM e il suo primo ruolo importante per il cinema è stato quello di Roland Weary nel film Mattatoio 5, basato sul romanzo di Kurt Vonnegut. Tra i lungometraggi in cui ha recitato anche Invincible, Thirteen Days, Gettysburg e Gods and Generals. Tra i tanti progetti ... movieplayer

Kevin Conway Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kevin Conway