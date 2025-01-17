PR Newswire Launches AI-Powered Solutions in EMEIA Region for the PR and Communications Industry
LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Beginning today, PR Newswire Launches its AI Solutions in the EMEIA Region to help customers create and distribute press releases designed to maximise engagement and improve effectiveness. Following the launch of this AI suite of tools in North America, this offering represents a continued global investment in leveraging data and AI to supplement the work of communicators and solidify PR Newswire's position as the leader in providing innovative Solutions for the PR Industry."As AI creates new opportunities to evolve and supplement the work being done across industries, we are excited to lead the way in providing a secure, trusted solution tailored to the PR and Communications community," said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire.This groundbreaking solution offers a range of features designed to simplify and elevate the press release process, including:Powered by enterprise-level Google Gemini, PR Newswire's AI suite of tools is designed with the highest security standards in mind, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected at all times and is not used to train third-party large language models.
