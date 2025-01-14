Jey Uso vs Gunther Vince Russo dice la sua | Due sconfitte bastano
Gunther ha trovato un nuovo contendente per il World Heavyweight Championship.Nell’episodio di RAW andato in onda la scorsa notte, Jey Uso si è fatto avanti per sfidare “The Ring General”. Tuttavia, il veterano del wrestling Vince Russo non vede di buon occhio questa sfida.Nell’ultimo anno, Jey Uso ha dimostrato di poter brillare come wrestler singolo di alto livello. Reduce dalla vittoria contro Drew McIntyre nel debutto di RAW su Netflix, Uso ha sfidato Gunther per un match valido per il World Heavyweight Championship, in programma al prossimo Saturday Night’s Main Event. Nonostante “The Ring General” abbia sottolineato di aver già sconfitto Jey due volte, il match sembra comunque destinato a svolgersi.Can JEY USO win the big one at #SNME? pic.twitter.com/6QOsdJ2gPr— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2025 Parlando a Legion of RAW di Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo ha sottolineato che Jey non dovrebbe avere una terza opportunità contro Gunther dopo aver perso nei due precedenti incontri:“È come dire: ‘Facciamo due su tre,’ e quando uno Vince due volte, si cambia in ‘No, no, facciamo tre su cinque,’ o ‘No, no, facciamo quattro su sette.
