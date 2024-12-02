Hurom Wins Patent Infringement Ruling Against NUCKuvings on Amazon in the U S

Sales Ban Enforced on NUC(Kuvings)'s Primary Juicer Models on AmazonSEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Hurom, a global leader in juicing technology as the pioneer of low-speed extraction methods, announced successful enforcement of its Patent Against NUC(Kuvings) on Amazon's U.S. platform. This action resulted in a sales ban on NUC(Kuvings)'s primary juicer models.Since its founding in 1974, Hurom has dedicated over 50 years to provide customers with the latest innovations in juicing technology, including developing the world's first vertical screw juicer in 2005 and establishing the industry standard for vertical juicers. The company remains focused on promoting health through the introduction of new technology to foster the growth of the wellness culture.Recently, Hurom has encountered increased instances of unauthorized use of its Patent technology in global markets, such as China, the U.
