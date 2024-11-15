Liberoquotidiano.it - Doo Group Strengthens Global Reach with CySEC License for Doo Financial

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Doois proud to announce that Doo, one of its brands, has been awarded a newby the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (). This achievementDoo's commitment to providing a secure and regulated trading environment for its clientsly.Expanding RegulatoryThe addition of thehighlights Doo's extensive regulatory framework, which already spans across multiplejurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. This strategic milestone reflects Doo's dedication to ensuring complianceinternational regulatory standards and prioritizing client security. As a European Supervisory Authority,offers a robust regulatory environment and is expected to enhance client confidence.