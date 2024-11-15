Doo Group Strengthens Global Reach with CySEC License for Doo Financial
LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Doo Group is proud to announce that Doo Financial, one of its brands, has been awarded a new License by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This achievement Strengthens Doo Group's commitment to providing a secure and regulated trading environment for its clients Globally.Expanding Regulatory ReachThe addition of the CySEC License highlights Doo Group's extensive regulatory framework, which already spans across multiple Financial jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. This strategic milestone reflects Doo Group's dedication to ensuring compliance with international regulatory standards and prioritizing client security. As a European Supervisory Authority, CySEC offers a robust regulatory environment and is expected to enhance client confidence.
